Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.28 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $150.78 million and $34.28 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $243.18 or 0.00477740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

