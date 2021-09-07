AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

