Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.06 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 3.058 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.