Gamma Communications plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAMA stock opened at GBX 2,135.26 ($27.90) on Tuesday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,110.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,897.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

