Full18 Capital LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $300.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

