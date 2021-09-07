Full18 Capital LLC Invests $141,000 in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

