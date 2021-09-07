Bp Plc Sells 10,759 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.19 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $321.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

