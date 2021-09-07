Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

