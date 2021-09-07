Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

