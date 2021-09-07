First Horizon Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

