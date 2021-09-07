Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $305.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.05 and a 12-month high of $306.69.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.