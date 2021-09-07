Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.09. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

