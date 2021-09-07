Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

