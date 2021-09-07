Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

