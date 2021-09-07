Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.19. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

