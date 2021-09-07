IMV (IMV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
9/6/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/1/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
8/25/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/24/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
8/19/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/17/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – IMV had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 7/23/2021 – IMV is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – IMV had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
IMV stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
