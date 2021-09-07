IMV (IMV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/6/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company's pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. "

9/1/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – IMV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – IMV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – IMV had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

7/23/2021 – IMV is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – IMV had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

IMV stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

