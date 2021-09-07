Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Tops $128.14 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $128.14 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.33 or 0.00457955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.38 or 0.00970328 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

