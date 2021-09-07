Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Project Pai has a market cap of $39.41 million and $2.77 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,772,160,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,070,029 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

