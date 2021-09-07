Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.61. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

