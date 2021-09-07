Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $264.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.