Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

