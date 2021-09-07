Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRC opened at $151.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

