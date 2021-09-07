-$0.10 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 232,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

