Homrich & Berg Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.5% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

