Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 60.19 and a current ratio of 61.72.

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

In other Generation Development Group news, insider Robert Coombe 245,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th.

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.