Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Reliance Worldwide
