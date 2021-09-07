South32 Limited (SOUHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 7th

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

SOUHY opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Get South32 alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.