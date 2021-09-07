Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

