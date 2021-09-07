Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

DHIL stock opened at $183.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $116.55 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $587.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.