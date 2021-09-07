Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.32.

About Beacon Lighting Group

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. The company's products include pendants, table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling fans, chandeliers, exteriors, globes, down lights, wall lights, spotlights, bathroom lighting products, batten fixes, flush mounts, accessories, and solar panels.

