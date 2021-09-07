Level Four Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.