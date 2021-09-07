HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

