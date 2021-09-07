Level Four Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 412.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 390.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in The Chemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 263,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Chemours by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of CC opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

