Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.