Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.40. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

