Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

ABT stock opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

