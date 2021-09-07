U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.