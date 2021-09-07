First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

