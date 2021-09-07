Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90.

