Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.85.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

