CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of CDK Global worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

