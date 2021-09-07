Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $269,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.