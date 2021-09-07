First Horizon Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

RWL stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

