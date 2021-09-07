First Horizon Corp Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

