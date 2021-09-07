Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

