Unity Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

UNTY stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

