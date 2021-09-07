The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.