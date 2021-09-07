NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

