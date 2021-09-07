Delek US (NYSE:DK) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.0% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

