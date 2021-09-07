NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Shares of NVEE opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

